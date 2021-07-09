Marvel Studios to Move Shang-Chi Filming to San Francisco Next Week

✖

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to be bringing its production stateside later this month, as the members of the production team are expected to be filming in San Francisco, California. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been filming in Australia, having began its work early in 2020 before being shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately getting back to work in the second half of the year. As Thor: Love and Thunder gears up to take over the Australian studio where Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been filming, the latter Marvel film might be nearing its wrap!

"The MCU is no stranger to filming in the 415 as scenes were filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area for both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp, opening the door for a possible connection between the two franchises," Murphy's Multiverse, who originally reported the news of Shang-Chi heading to Australia, points out. "Perhaps via Jimmy Woo whose comic book counterpart leads the Agents of Atlas from their secret base, the Temple of Atlas, located in caverns beneath the city. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Marvel Studios was developing Agents of Atlas as a Disney Plus series, and given the team’s recent resurgence in the comics, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them join the MCU at some point."

While filming for Shang-Chi was suspended, Liu remained in Australia and spoke earlier this year about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was announced for the titular role at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, instantly becoming a figure in the public eye.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.