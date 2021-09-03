Marvel Updates Shang-Chi Social Media Accounts and Fans Are Freaking Out Over Trailer

Shang-Chi’s social media accounts got a refresh and fans are thinking a trailer must be coming soon. Marvel made the swap earlier today and Twitter basically exploded. Fans are still wondering about the look and tone of the upcoming MCU movie. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to an end, it would make sense to expect some more concrete details like a trailer or a poster to make their way out soon. Fans are probably going to get their wish, but don’t count on it being this week or anything. Marvel is notorious for putting things out when they see fit. Remember last summer when people were clamoring for more Black Widow trailers or perhaps having that movie debut on Disney+ instead of in theaters? Well, none of that happened in 2020, and we were all left to just wonder what was coming next. Hopefully, 2021 provides some more clarity on the matter. Check out the best reactions down below.

Recently, on the Phase Zero podcast, Jim Starlin, the creator of Shang-Chi talked about the possibilities that surround the character heading into the movie. "They have a lot a possibilities with him that I think are really kind of interesting with the departure of the Captain America, Chris Evans' character, the Marvel Universe is without a moral center," Starlin notes. "He was always acting as that part. Shang-Chi on the other hand, even if he is an assassin to start off with, a moral character, at least the way Englehart and I created and worked with him, and I think most writers after that. So he may be in some ways, Captain America's replacement in the Marvel Universe."

When do you think we’re getting a Shang-Chi trailer? Let us know in the comments!