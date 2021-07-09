Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Promises the Trailer Will Be Worth the Wait

✖

Super Bowl 55 has come to pass, and it didn't drop the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer like some expected. Instead, Marvel Studios and the Disney marketing team released a trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and an overall sizzle reel for both Disney+ and Hulu. Even though fans didn't get their first look at Shang-Chi, Simu Liu says the wait will be entirely worth it.

The Shang-Chi star took to his Twitter feed Sunday night to reassure fans that yes, the trailer is coming — and it will be well worth the wait. "It's gonna be so good when it comes out guys, I PROMISE," Liu said of the trailer — even though he was careful enough not to drop it by name. "Just not today...just not today."

It’s gonna be so good when it comes out guys I PROMISE. Just not today... just not today. pic.twitter.com/Hfayc0zKsv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 8, 2021

Liu will star as the eponymous character in what will be the first Marvel Studios movie to feature an Asian lead.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," Kevin Feige said last year of Marvel's plans to grow more diverse. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Feige added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9th.

