Shang-Chi Plot Details Leaked From Marvel Legends Figures

As you know all too well by now, Marvel Studios keeps the plot details for its movies and shows under lock and key. The Kevin Feige-led outfit is so strict when it comes to the prevention of spoilers, some characters aren't even revealed until the projects see the light of day. Because of that, leaks typically surface through the massive consumer products machine run by Disney. Case in point, pictures of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Marvel Legends wave have already started to surface online.

Following pictures of the toys themselves last week, the latest batch of snapshots showcases the back of the packaging, further fleshing on previously unknown details about the movie. Because of that, proceed with caution should you want to head into Shang-Chi knowing as little about the movie as possible.

On the back of the Wenwu (Tony Leung) figure, as an example, it says the character is Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) father, calling him the "feared leader of the Ten Rings organization, which has lurked in the shadow's of the MCU since the very beginning."

Furthermore, concept art included on the package design shows a retcon of sorts to the aforementioned Two Rings. While the comics version of the MacGuffins are rings typically worn on fingers, it appears in the MCU, the Ten Rings will be something Wenwu wears on his forearms.

The box are for the Death Dealer action figure says the character "is one of the most formidable opponents Shang-Chi has ever faced." The last two that surfaced was a figure for Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), a character that is Shang-Chi's estranged sister. Together, the box says, she will join Shang-Chi in a fight against the Ten Rings.

To date, Marvel Studios has only released cast information about those involved in the movie. Even though the flick was scheduled for a July release up until last month, the production house has yet to release a teaser or first look at the project.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!