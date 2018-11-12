Marvel Reveals the Most Hideous and Amazing Spider-Man Yet

There are a lot of variations of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, especially in Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon. Now, the latter has introduced what might just be the most amazing and simultaneously horrifying version of the webslinger yet: Spiders-Man.

That’s right. Spiders. Plural. In this week’s Spider-Geddon #3, readers are introduced to a variety of Spider-Man variations from across parallel worlds who have been assembled to fight a cosmic threat. Among those is Spiders-Man, a being who is literally “thousands of spiders that believe they are Peter Parker of Earth-11580”. To make that even more clear, it’s a whole bunch of spiders in a Spider-Man suit who think they’re Spider-Man. The spiders can be seen in various holes and worn places in the suit.

A ton of spiders in a Spidey suit is absolute nightmare fuel, but it only gets creepier from there. You see, Spiders-Man also might just want to eat people. Though he passes it off in a joking manner, in one panel Spiders-Man notes that the kid version of Spider-Man would be an understandable meal — for the creepy aliens, of course — since he’s “like veal”. Of course, Spiders-Man is sure to point out that how would never eat anyone. Despite being thousands of spiders in a Spidey suit the whole great power-great responsibility has some weight with him so he swears he wouldn’t do anything that Spider-Man wouldn’t, though how long that sense of right and wrong will hold out is anyone’s guess.

Other than being a truly insane take on the beloved hero, Spiders-Man also isn’t without some sort of precedent in comics. That’s right folks: we’ve seen the general idea of a bunch of spiders “dressed up” as a person before. Back in 2001, Garth Ennis’ “The Coming of the Thousand” story arc centered around Carl King, one of Peter Parker’s former bullies. In the story, Carl ate the spider that had turned Peter into Spider-Man and then himself was transformed into a thousand spiders. This allowed him to crawl quite literally into someone’s body, liquify and consume their insides, and then wear their body like a human costume. “The Coming of the Thousand” ended with Carl’s apparent death by squashing, it definitely paints Spiders-Man in a slightly different light. After all, how did Spiders-Man get his Spidey suit? Was there a real Peter Parker from Earth-11580? Do we even want to know?

