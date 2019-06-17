Fans Disappointed to Learn Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 Teaser Not for Fourth Tobey Maguire Movie

Marvel Comics’ mysterious Spider-Man 4 teaser was a trending topic on Twitter Sunday, leading some fans to believe Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire would be reteaming for the abandoned sequel to their Spider-Man trilogy.

The teaser, showing a spider crawling atop a “4” made from webs, was posted Sunday morning with the hashtag “#MarvelComics.” No other information has been made available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No one is going to see this one coming,” editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski teased in a retweet.

Damn I thought it was… Spider-Man 4. Sniff. “Am I not suppose to have what I want? What I need?” pic.twitter.com/vbOFWvepDl — Michael Ramos and I’m a Raimi shill (@Michaelramos227) June 16, 2019

Speculation suggests a crossover with the Fantastic Four or Marvel Comics transforming Raimi’s planned Spider-Man 4 into a comic book, but the trending topic inspired a growing number of tweets and memes by fans who were disappointed to realize the teaser was not tied to a third sequel.

Storyboards from the cancelled Spider-Man 4 surfaced online in 2016, showing Maguire’s Spidey in battle with main villain the Vulture — to be portrayed by John Malkovich — and Mysterio, who would have made a cameo appearance played by frequent Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell.

Anne Hathaway was eyed for the role of Felicia Hardy, who would appear as the “Vultress” instead of prowling thief-slash-anti-hero Black Cat.

The project would have been penned by James Vanderbilt, who ultimately produced a script for Sony’s 2012 reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man, when Raimi felt he couldn’t reach Spider-Man 4‘s planned May 2011 release date without significantly sacrificing its quality.

“It really was the most amicable and undramatic of breakups: It was simply that we had a deadline and I couldn’t get the story to work on a level that I wanted it to work. I was very unhappy with Spider-Man 3, and I wanted to make Spider-Man 4 to end on a very high note, the best Spider-Man of them all,” Raimi told Vulture in 2013.

“But I couldn’t get the script together in time, due to my own failings, and I said to Sony, ‘I don’t want to make a movie that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t make this picture. Go ahead with your reboot, which you’ve been planning anyway.’ And [then Sony co-chairman] Amy Pascal said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for not wasting the studio’s money, and I appreciate your candor.’ So we left on the best of terms, both of us trying to do the best thing for fans, the good name of Spider-Man, and Sony Studios.”

Sony would reboot the character a second time after the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man 2, teaming with Disney-owned Marvel Studios to incorporate a rookie Spider-Man — this time played by Tom Holland — into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has since been knighted a member of the Avengers.

Slide 1

When Spider-Man 4 is trending but it’s not for the return of Tobey Maguire. pic.twitter.com/CQ8gTnYm5v — Zαc 🌌 (@ZacFertig) June 16, 2019

We can only dream. — Michael Ramos and I’m a Raimi shill (@Michaelramos227) June 16, 2019

Slide 2

Spider-Man 4 as a comic? If so take my money ! I mean dc did something like this with Adam West Batman , so if we get a comic adaptation of Spider-Man 4 then I’m very happy with this — a tokusatsu enthusiest (@Kenman_RiderW) June 16, 2019

Me rn @ twitter for letting Spider-Man 4 trend for no reason pic.twitter.com/IKcu6kAZ4N — Paul Reid (@agoodbooktoreid) June 16, 2019

Marvel rn realizing everyone still wants Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/S0pprPHBCg — Ricky Perez (@RJPerez718) June 16, 2019

Slide 3

When I see Spider-Man 4 trending but it’s not an announcement for it pic.twitter.com/etlUApJvfe — Brady (@JynxCreations) June 16, 2019

Slide 4

Finding out there is no Spider-Man 4, it’s just trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/Hu8L44Dys7 — Natasha 👑 (@heartIessqueen) June 16, 2019

Sees ‘Spider-Man 4’ trending for absolutely no damn reason: pic.twitter.com/lxrEG25wyZ — Rex 2077 (@RexSparxV1) June 16, 2019

Slide 5

Me: *minding my own business

Twitter: “Spider-Man 4 is trending.”

Me: pic.twitter.com/GV8nS135Ac — Mark Raschiatore (@MarkRaschiatore) June 16, 2019

Spider-Man 4 is trending right now. The world wants it. Make it happen Sony. Do the right thing. You can still have your Tom holland movies but give the people what they want and that’s #Spiderman4 I guarantee you it would make more money than Homecoming and Far From Home. pic.twitter.com/WdXoxuX7NH — The King (@SeanJTKing) June 16, 2019

Slide 6

When you find that Spider-Man 4 is trending on twitter but it’s trending for no reason pic.twitter.com/w8XttLAHRJ — The TV Repair Man 📺👷‍♂️🛠 (@Gillberto19) June 16, 2019

When I see Spider-Man 4 trending pic.twitter.com/1zpQ0GAiJg — Meme World 2020 (@DinosaurJJones) June 16, 2019

Slide 7

I know this isn’t a movie and I know it’s not Raimi or Tobey but if we could get a Spider-Man 4 comic using Raimi’s vision and Tobey’s likeness well I’d just be…. I’d just die pic.twitter.com/JhjkRKkM02 — col (@hallinan_colman) June 16, 2019

I saw Spider-Man 4 trending and clicked it so fast… pic.twitter.com/cP17kvEvLU — Jeremiah Brooks (@ReactorAnimated) June 16, 2019

Slide 8

Saw Spider-Man 4 trending and was instantly like yes I hope they are making a new Spider-Man to continue Tobey Maguire’s story as the best Spider-Man movies they have made. pic.twitter.com/idspyHPjGZ — Nick (@realNick_RPh) June 16, 2019

Spider-Man 4 trends on Twitter:

Childhood me: pic.twitter.com/mVdhLsYgfS — Jose Ramos Jr. (@GoldState8) June 16, 2019