Marvel Just Gave Spider-Man a New Ability

It has been a big weekend for Spider-Man at the box office. Meanwhile, the new Spider-Man in the comics showed off a unique ability. Spoilers follow for The Amazing Spider-Man #81 by Saladin Ahmed, Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna follow. In the comics currently, Peter Parker is comatose, leaving his clone, Ben Reilly, to take on the Spider-Man mantle once again. But Ben isn’t doing it alone. The Beyond Corporation sponsors him, and the company has used its vast resources to set Ben and his girlfriend, Janine, up in a high-end apartment and upgraded the Spider-Man suit.

Amazing Spider-Man #81 puts one of the suit’s most significant upgrades to the test for the first time. Beyond is helping Ben with being Spider-Man, but they’re looking at it as an investment. That means they don’t appreciate other individuals like Miles Morales claiming the Spider-Man name. They’ve ordered Ben to deal with the situation, and while he’s not thrilled, he’s not willing to buck his corporate masters. Ben heads into the city, but he quickly quits the web-slinging and instead takes flight.

That’s right, Spider-Man can fly now. It isn’t a natural ability — he’s no Superman — but that new Spider-Man suit allows him to soar like Spider-Man. Of course, Spider-Man’s never going to be more recognizable than when he’s swinging through the city with his webs. Marvel baked in a reason for Ben to continue doing that by stipulating that Spider-Man’s suit takes a lot of power when in flight mode (apparently, Beyond Corporation’s scientist can’t match Tony Stark’s skills or resources). As such, fans should only expect to see Spider-Ma flying on rare occasions.

What do you think of Spider-Man being able to fly with his new suit? How are you feeling about Ben Reilly being the current Spider-Man, sponsored by the Beyond Corporation? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Amazing Spider-Man #81 is on sale now.