Marvel Delays JJ Abrams’ Spider-Man

Spider-Man by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, and Sara Pichelli concluded its most recent issue on a cliffhanger, introducing cybernetically reanimated versions of the Avengers. Fans following the series are going to have a while to wait before the story continues. Spider-Man #4 was first scheduled for release on December 11th. It was then delayed until February 19th. Now Marvel has pushed it back again, targeting an April 8th release. That’s also pushed back the release of the fifth and final issue of the series. Spider-Man #5, first scheduled for release on January 29th and then rescheduled for release on April 15th, is now scheduled to release on May 27th.

Spider-Man takes place in an alternate future. In this timeline, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson married and had a child. Mary Jane was later killed by an emerging new villain, Cadaverous, who also cut off one of Spider-Man’s hands. Years later, Peter Parker has grown distant from his son, but when the teen begins to show signs of having inherited his father’s powers, Aunt May takes it upon herself to pass the Spider-Man mantle onto the next generation.

Spider-Man #4

OCT190995

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Now that issue #1 is out, can we finally talk about this?

• Ben Parker, the son of Peter and Mary Jane, has had a lot thrown at him the last few weeks.

• Normal high school stuff: met the love of his life, stood up to a bully, found out his dad was Spider-Man and that he has powers, too, and the super-villain that changed everything is out to get him… Yep, normal high school stuff.

• However, in ways that we can’t really explain here, this issue turns all THAT onto its head.

Rated T

In Shops: Apr 08, 2020

Final Orders Due: Mar 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Spider-Man #5

NOV190910

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies that they thought could help them weren’t enough.

• The son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands… have his absentee dad and dead mother taught him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations?

Rated T

In Shops: May 27, 2020

Final Orders Due: May 04, 2020