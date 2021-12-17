Marvel Reveals First Spider-Man NFTs

✖

Marvel has revealed the first official Spider-Man NFTs (Non-fungible token) which will be released this month. VeVe Digital Collectibles app is the venture that Marvel has partnered Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited to launch, basically giving the Marvel brand a new lane in the lucrative digital and/or cryptocurrency markets. NFTs are one of the fastest-growing commodities on the digital market, giving collectors vouchers for rare digital collectible items like the original images that became famous memes, or high-value digital pieces of pop culture, music, and/or sports memorabilia. Now comic book superhero memorabilia will officially be part of that evolving market.

“Spider-Man is one of the most legendary Super Heroes in the Marvel Universe, so there was no better way to kick off our global digital collectibles experience with VeVe,” said Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment. “We can’t wait to bring Marvel fans and collectors even more exciting drops throughout August and beyond.”

“It is very exciting to see our collaboration with Marvel finally come to fruition,” said David Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, VeVe. “We cannot wait to offer fans unique ways to collect their favorite Marvel Super Heroes and memorabilia in digital form. Marvel has been a great partner and we look forward to celebrating the ‘Marvel Month’ with fans around the world on the VeVe app.”

You can get get a first look and full details of Marvel's new Spider-Man NFTs (and the larger VeVe Digital Collectibles service), from the official press release, below:

