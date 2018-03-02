Marvel Announces New ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Creative Team of Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley (Exclusive)

Spider-Man is getting a fresh start from Marvel Comics.

This July, Marvel will launch Amazing Spider-Man #1 from writer Nick Spencer (Secret Empire), artist Ryan Ottley (Invincible), inker Cliff Rathburn & colorist Laura Martin. The new series comes hot off the heels of former writer, Dan Slott’s, historic ten year run with the series. ComicBook.com caught up with Spencer and Ottley to talk about the new direction the book is headed and what fans can expect from the series.

Pitching the book was a little bit easier than expected according to Spencer. Much of it came out of a conversation, and Spencer came to realize he was working on the “book of [his] dreams.” Spencer immediately had Ottley in mind when it came to finding a dance partner for the book as well.



“I knew that Ryan was wrapping on Invincible, and I kept thinking, ‘God, would he be the perfect person for this?’ Spider-Man is such an artist book,” said Spencer. “It’s contained some of the best artists in Marvel Comics history, and I really do believe that Ryan, if he wants to be, is really one of the best superhero artists working in comics. And so, he was very much on the dream list, and we’re so lucky and thankful that he was interested in doing it, and we’re just [having] so much fun so far. And you know working with him is naturally a joy, and the pages are just so perfect. They’re really gonna blow people away.”

Ottley also can’t wait to get started. “Super excited to be working with Nick on this book,” he said. “Spider-Man was my first love when it comes to comics, so this is a pretty nostalgic feeling, and so far I’m having a blast putting my spin on these characters.”

As for why Ottley is the perfect artist for Spider-Man? According to Spencer, it’s a no-brainer.

“First of all, Ryan does the action sequences better than just about anyone. So, learning to step with him on that has been a lot of fun. His sense of motion, his character’s mobility, you really could not find a more perfect artist for an elastic character like Spider-Man,” he said. “With Ryan, he really likes to put the camera at crazy angles, lots of motion, lots of speed bumps. The other thing that I love about Ryan is his panel density. Ryan’s been working within a grid, and so when you want to play the action down and get close in on some things, he can deliver that for you. For a writer, it’s an enormous dream to work with somebody like him because he really can do anything.”

Even with a fresh start for Spider-Man, Spencer says that fans should prepare for something classic with Peter Parker and the world around him.

“I think that a lot of what I’ll be doing is reconnecting Peter with some very classic, quintessential elements of the story that fans and readers are going to recognize,” Spencer added. “And it’s exciting to bring the character back to basics and, at the same time, Dan [Slott] has obviously had one of the best runs on the character ever, and we’re certainly going to honor the things that he’s done and build from there.”

Spencer and Ottley are aiming to find the balance between Peter and Spider-Man and in this new series it’s all about the juxtaposition of the two.

“The best Spider-Man, his personal [trouble] is mirroring his troubles in costume, and the two stories are feeding each other and being Spider-Man always comes with considerable costs to Peter,” Spencer noted. “It’s always getting in the way of his life. So, to me, it’s kind of a dance between those two things at this stage.”

Naturally, we had to ask Nick about Spider-Man’s extensive supporting cast. After all, what is Spider-Man without the ones around him? Spencer has got it all covered.

“When you get excited to write Spider-Man, it’s because you’re also excited to write Jonah and Aunt May and MJ and Black Cat,” he admitted. “You know, just there’s so many incredible characters in this orbit, so getting to play with that cast, getting to make them a big part of our story is key. And I can say pretty much all of your favorites will be making an appearance at some point.”

Spider-Man has always been a key member of the Marvel Universe given his view of the world. He’s easily one of the most relatable characters and Spencer and Ottley plan to keep it that way.

“We’re gonna tell a really fun, funny, human character-driven story here,” Spencer said. “But a key part of it is also what Peter’s role in the Marvel universe is, and what the Marvel universe looks like from his vantage point. That’s always fun. Because he is the every man character, because he is the working class hero. You know when he’s next to those other Marvel heroes, he really stands out. It really helps make what’s unique about the character strength.”

There you have it ComicBook Nation.

