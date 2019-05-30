Marvel Announces Spider-Man: Maximum Venom

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a hit for Disney XD, and the network is celebrating that success by revealing the show has been renewed for a third season. The new season will premiere in spring of 2020, and in revealing the new title of the season Marvel is going big and spotlighting one of Spider-Man’s most popular villains. The new season will be titled Maximum Venom, and will revolve around Venom summoning an Earth-shattering threat from the symbiote’s home planet.

Disney XD senior vice president Marc Buhaj couldn’t be more excited about having the two marquee characters share the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are excited to have Spider-Man and Venom leading this brand-new chapter,” Buhaj said. “These two characters are fan favorites and the Marvel Animation team has delivered a smart, action-packed season for a new generation. We’re grateful for the opportunity to further expand the world of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ with Venom and continue fresh, heroic storytelling with this third season order.”

“This is the most epic conflict in the history of Marvel Animation,” said Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. “We planted the seeds in two seasons of Marvel’s Spider-Man and three seasons of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but you don’t need to have watched them to be blown away by this all-out symbiote invasion. While a ton of guest heroes will be on hand, Peter Parker’s special link to Venom makes him the only hero who can tip the scales to save humanity.”

Fans still have more Season Two episodes to look forward to, which will hit Disney XD and DisneyNOW in September. The episodes will kick off with a five-part Superior Spider-Man story, based on the Dan Slott comics story, as Doctor Octopus takes over Spider-Man’s body.

Marvel’s Spider-Man stars Robbie Daymond (“Bread Winners”) as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Scott Menville (“Teen Titans”) as Doctor Octopus, Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel’s “Jessie”) as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino (“Blaze and the Monster Machine”) as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as Gwen Stacy, Max Mittelman (“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”) as Harry Osborn, Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as Max Modell, Nancy Linari (“The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest”) as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”) as Uncle Ben, Alastair Duncan (“The Batman”) as Vulture and Bob Joles (Disney Channel’s “Big City Greens”) as J. Jonah Jameson.

Are you excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom? Let us know in the comments!