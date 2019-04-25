Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Bizarre Hulk BTS Photo to Celebrate National Superhero Day

✖

Happy National Superhero Day! April 28th is the day to celebrate all types of heroes, including your favorites from comic books and movies. Many people have taken to social media today to honor their favorite superheroes, including some of the stars who play them. One such person is Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In honor of this holiday, Ruffalo shared a fun and somewhat bizarre photo of himself on set.

"Happy #NationalSuperheroDay," Ruffalo wrote on Instagram. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

Looking good, Mark! It's been two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but it won't be the last time you see Ruffalo suiting up. The actor will be returning to the MCU as Hulk in Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany. Ruffalo previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December. Speaking of the Avengers: Endgame anniversary, Ruffalo also took to Instagram this week to celebrate the movie. "Can't believe it’s been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000 💚 Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far. Excited to see what’s next for @twhiddleston & @jeremyrenner," Ruffalo wrote. You can check out that post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

A lot of other folks involved with Avengers: Endgame celebrated the movie's anniversary this week. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared some behind-the-scenes photos, which you can view here.

Marvel is set to have an exciting 2021. Every episode of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of the year's release schedule includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.