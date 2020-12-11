Marvel's She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Tim Roth's Abomination to Return

✖

Disney’s 2020 Investor Day presentation gave fans quite a lot to take in, with new details surrounding a huge swath of the company’s movies, TV shows, and more. That was especially the case for the company’s programs set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a lot of new updates surrounding the next few years of movies and TV shows. Among those was Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which will bring Jennifer Walters officially into the MCU. In addition to the confirmation that Tatiana Maslany will be portraying the series’ titular character, fans now know two of the MCU veterans who will be joining alongside her. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, as will Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

This will confirm months worth of theories that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have had, particularly regarding whether or not Ruffalo could make an appearance in the series. Given She-Hulk’s origin story - which involves her getting Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin - many were assuming that he would make an appearance. The actor confirmed as month earlier this year, saying that there were “preliminary talks” being had about him appearing in the series.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview this April. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

Abomination’s appearance is interesting in its own right, especially as some fans have campaigned to see Roth reprise the role in some capacity. It will remain to be seen exactly how prominently he appears in She-Hulk, while still having the focus be on Jennifer’s story.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The series will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

