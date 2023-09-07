All the Light We Cannot See: Netflix Reveals Extended BTS Video for New Adaptation

All the Light We Cannot See is a new limited series that's coming to Netflix in November. The four-episode show is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2014 by Anthony Doerr that "tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection." The series was directed by Shawn Levy who is best known for helming Night at the Museum, Free Guy, and many episodes of Stranger Things. Back in June, Netflix shared a glimpse of All the Light We Cannot See during the annual global fan event, TUDUM. Now, the streamer is back with a brand new featurette that both praises the book and showcases the series' stars, which includes Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo.

"Take a special look behind the scenes at the upcoming Netflix Limited Series, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from Anthony Doerr," Netflix shared on YouTube. In the video, Levy talks about casting Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, and how it was important to the filmmakers to find a blind or low-vision actor to pay the role. After a global search, they found Loberti, who won the role despite having no professional acting experience. You can view the featurette below:

What Is All the Light We Cannot See About?

You can read the full description of All the Light We Cannot here: "Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope." The limited series stars Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti.

When Will Mark Ruffalo Return To Marvel?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works. It is also likely Ruffalo will be a part of the long-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently slated to be released in 2027.

All the Light You Cannot See debuts on Netflix on November 2nd.