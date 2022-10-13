Did She-Hulk's Season Finale Just Confirm a World War Hulk Movie?





She-Hulk's big finale has Marvel fans wondering if a World War Hulk movie is on the horizon. During the last episode, viewers are introduced to Skaar, the Hulk's son. This kid plays a major role in the Hulk storylines that spin out of World War Hulk. If that wasn't enough, Jen's conversation with the omnipresent AI K.E.V.I.N. jokes about the audience needing to see Bruce Banner again to tie up the thread left from his trip to Sakar earlier in the season. When the distress signal from the Thor: Ragnarok planet popped up, it seemed like a clear indicator for the audience that some World War Hulk shenanigans could be on the way. While a quick mention of a movie from the robot isn't a complete confirmation, it is some meat for the fans to chew on while they wait to see both Hulk and She-Hulk in another Marvel project. For now, the breadcrumbs are all leading that way. It will be interesting to see how it develops going forward.

Not that long ago, Variety talked to the original Avenger about the prospect of a World War Hulk film. Episode 2 saw Bruce Banner rocket into space to attend to a distress signal. It would seem as though a trip to Sakar would actually gesture clearly to a massive Hulk story down the road. We'll have to wait and see for right now.

She-Hulk finale spoilers

JUST CASUALLY THROWING SKAAR IN THERE WE'RE GONNA GET SOME KIND OF WORLD WAR HULK #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/uyCiyagDgY — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) October 13, 2022

Mark Ruffalo Addresses World War Hulk Speculation

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo explained. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," Ruffalo said. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

Will we see World War Hulk as a Marvel Studios title? Let us know down in the comments!