Poor Things, Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe Delayed

Poor Things is getting pushed from it's fall release date all the way until the winter. The Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo drama is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 8. Previously, the A24 movie was tabbed for a September 8 release. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have affected the timelines of multiple productions as the workers argue that the studios have not taken their demands seriously. With the Venice film festival coming up, fans were hoping for a better look at the movie. However, with the strikes preventing promotion of projects by talent, it will be radio silence for a while.

Joining Stone and Ruffalo in the Yorgos Lanthimos movie is Willem Dafoe. The beloved actor plays a scientist who brought the actresses' character back to life. As she discovers the world, a lawyer, played by the Marvel star, catches her eye. Stone's reanimated woman runs off with Ruffalo and the hijinks ensue. Poor Things is a take on the well-worn Frankenstein story. A lot of people wanted to see what Lanthimos could do with the material. They will still get their chance, just a few months later than expected.

Poor Things Reunites Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

(Photo: A24)

Fans were excited to hear about two of their favorites joining forces on Poor Things. Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone is basically all that some of them needed to hear. W Magazine spoke to the actress about how she found herself paired with one of her favorite directors again. The pull was very strong and the pitch ended up being too good to say no. The Poor Things source material is a well-regarded novel in Scottish literary circles.

"My character Bella is a bit of a Frankenstein, but she's also a bit of an experiment in the sense that everything is happening very rapidly on her," Stone began. "So her hair grows about two inches every couple of days. It had to get longer and longer quickly because that's what happened in the book."

What Is Poor Things About?

(Photo: Searchlight Pictures)

"From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

