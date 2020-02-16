This Marvel Studios “Beat It” Video is the Supercut Crossover You Didn’t Know You Needed

Around this time in 1983, Michael Jackson and his team released “Beat It” as a single and before long, it took the world by storm. The third single from the late pop singer’s iconic album Thriller went on to peak at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 while winning a pair of Grammys. Celebrating the song’s anniversary is at least one dedicated fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pairing the classic pop hit with an epic MCU supercut. Featuring clips from all corners of the MCU, Youtuber redfoam compiled two minutes worth of clips into the fan edit and as you might expect, it’s the crossover you weren’t aware you needed.

You can see the Michael Jackson/MCU crossover clip below — it’s well worth the watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past 12 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned into the biggest franchise Hollywood’s ever seen, grossing over $22.5 billion worldwide. That total includes the whopping $2.8 million Avengers: Endgame eventually hauled in last year,making it the highest-grossing movie to ever hit theaters. The Marvel flick finally edged out James Cameron’s Avatar, a blockbuster that had held the record for the decade prior.

Shortly after Marvel Studios and Disney announced Endgame had accomplished the feat, Cameron took to Twitter to congratulate the studio on its new record. Cameron is currently in post-production several Avatar sequels.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

