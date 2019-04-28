Marvel Studios Takes Top Two Spots At Box Office For First Time Ever With Avengers: Endgame And Captain Marvel

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame having the biggest debut in history, Marvel Studios is having a stellar weekend at the box office. In fact, this weekend is the first time the movie studio has ever finished the weekend with movies in the top two slots in theaters. In addition to an astonishing box office from Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel has received a late box office bump, ending up in second place on the weekend with a projected domestic gross just north of $8 million.

Endgame‘s domestic haul this weekend settles in around $350m, smashing Infinity War’s previous record of $257m by nearly a full $100m. Captain Marvel, on the other hand, opened at $153m and has since become the fifth highest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Globally speaking, Avengers: Endgame has made $1.2b in its debut while Captain Marvel just crossed the $1.1b mark in its entire box office run, which is now nearing two months. With such a large worldwide opening, insiders suggest the film could give Avatar‘s worldwide record a run for its money as it increasingly looks like could break the fabled $3b benchmark.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins previously told ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will end up making in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!