Marvel Studios Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Oscar Nomination

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced yesterday, and there were a lot of surprises. Marvel Studios managed to score one nod in the Best Visual Effects category. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a spot on the list of nominees, and it's going up against Godzilla Minus One, Napolean, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and The Creator. Yesterday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director, James Gunn, took to Instagram to celebrate the nomination, and he's not the only one. Marvel Studios also took to social media to honor their latest Oscar nomination.

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for their Academy Award® nomination for Best Visual Effects!" Marvel Studios shared. You can view their post below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 VFX Team Talks James Gunn:

Talking to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti talked about being able to achieve Gunn's vision through collaboration.

"He knows exactly where he wants to put everything," Ceretti explained. "Sometimes, there's cases where we don't agree or we just have to talk about it. It's not like we don't agree about it, but I say, 'Hey, I think I can actually do this maybe in a better way.' And sometimes, I'm all for practical stuff. I love what we can offer to filmmakers to tell their stories, but I come from that old school, 'Hey, if we can shoot it, let's shoot it' kind of school. So I love the two. I love seeing Daniel Sudick [senior special effects supervisor, Marvel Studios], our special effects guy, blowing up some stuff on [set]. When I was a kid, I was blowing up stuff in my garden after I watched The Empire Strikes Back. I had my ping pong table covered with flour and doing stop-motion animation. So I love all that stuff. My parents didn't, but I love all that stuff.

"So we're like, 'Oh, let's do it.' Even today, we were talking about something, and he said, 'I think we can. Let's just do it.' So if we can do it, let's do it. And we have our special effects guy saying, 'Yeah, I'd love to do that.' I say, 'Well then do it.' So that's the way, if it comes from that. My goal when I do these movies is do what I can do and what other people can do as much as I can," he added. "But I don't want to take the cake and say, 'I'm going to do everything.' Because I'm not interested in that. I want everybody, if a stunt guy can do a stunt, just do that stunt, go for it. And that's important for me that every department can bring something that we can do together and then I'm here to help if we need help, but it's not about me."

