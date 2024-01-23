Godzilla Minus One Crew Shares Emotional Reaction to Oscar Nomination: Watch

Godzilla Minus One has earned the first Academy Award nomination in TOHO's long history of the Godzilla franchise, and the crew behind the film has shared their live reaction to getting the news of the Oscar nomination! Godzilla Minus One has been the most successful Japanese Godzilla film released in franchise history. Not only has the film kicked off the Reiwa era with a strong first impression, but it has gone on to massive commercial and critical success around the world. It's even gotten to the point where the film's run has been extended in theaters long after it could have ended.

Godzilla Minus One made history once again as it was officially nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and that makes this newest film even more of a success than ever before. With this being the first Oscar nomination for a Godzilla film in general, the crew behind the movie shared their reaction when watching the Oscar nominations announced and now fans can cheer along with the Godzilla Minus One crew as they enter the last stretch of the big awards season with the hopes of nabbing the biggest one. Check it out below:

Will Godzilla Minus One Win the Oscar?

Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima are nominated for Best Visual Effects in a fairly stacked category alongside The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon. The film does have a fair shot of winning out in the category at the end of the day, and we'll see soon enough as the 96th Academy Awards will be airing live on Sunday, March 10th at 7:00PM EST on ABC. If you still want to see the film yourself, Godzilla Minus One will be capping off its run in theaters around the world with the special release of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color beginning on January 26th.

Godzilla Minus One has yet to announce a home media or streaming release as of the time of this writing, so the theatrical screenings are going to be the last way to check it out for a while. Toho teases what to expect from the film as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

How do you feel about Godzilla Minus One's Oscar nomination? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!