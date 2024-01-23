Barbie: Ryan Gosling "Disappointed" by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar Snubs

Ryan Gosling has some choice words about Barbie star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig being snubbed by the 2024 Oscars nominations.

Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling is speaking up about Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig being among those who were snubbed by the 2024 Oscars – and he's not mincing words.

In a public statement, Ryan Gosling had mixed feelings to share about getting an Oscar nomination himself, while Robbie and Gerwig were entirely overlooked by The Academy. In short: Gosling feels that Barbie could not, and would not, be what it is if not for the two ladies who had the biggest hand in making it happen:

I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredible honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film. - Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Barbie was nominated for 8 Academy Awards, in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), two noms for Best Original Song ("I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For"), Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will be televised on Sunday, March 10 at 7pm ET on ABC.