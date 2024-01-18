Marvel Studios Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's BAFTA Nomination

The nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Awards were announced earlier today and a couple of our favorite comic book movies from last year were nominated. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse scored nominations for Best Animated Film and Best Original Score while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got a nod for Special Visual Effects. The MCU threequel will be going up against The Creator, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon, and Poor Things. In honor of the nomination, Marvel Studios took to Instagram to celebrate the Guardians film.

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on their BAFTA Film Awards nomination for Best Special Visual Effects! #EEBAFTAs," Marvel Studios shared. You can view their post online:

"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs previously explained to the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."

James Gunn Shuts Down Marvel Vs. DC Competition:

Recently, James Gunn was named the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, which means Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his last film with Marvel. When The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+, some DC fans were not happy that Gunn was still plugging his projects with Marvel.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and someone commented, "You are of DC, NO Marvel!!!" Gunn replied, "As was made clear in all press, until May I am both DC & Marvel. I've dedicated the majority of the past 10 years of my life to the Guardians trilogy, & I'm not abandoning them or the thousands of people who worked on them at the 11th hour. The world won't end if you love both."

Gunn's first DC project will be Superman: Legacy.

The BAFTA Awards will take place on February 18th.