Did Idris Elba Just Tease Heimdall's MCU Return? (Exclusive)

✖

If you thought Heimdall was dead, you may want to think again. Unless you're Uncle Ben, it's rare you stay dead in the Marvel mythos, and it looks that could be the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame ended bringing back Red Skull years after most assumed he was killed in Captain America: The First Avengers and now, it looks like Idris Elba may be returning as his Asgardian character seemingly killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis during the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Elba made sure to point out "seemingly" carried a lot of weight in a line of question regarding his character's death.

"I think that I'm excited about the possibilities in the DC world," Elba said in the interview, which you can watch in its entirety above. "And I think the word of choice to make note of is the word 'seemingly.'"

Davis asked if Elba if he considered himself a "DC-exclusive actor" after Heimdall "seemingly perished in the MCU." Interestingly enough, Elba was spotted in public with various members of the Thor: Love and Thunder cast when it was filming in Australia earlier this year. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm his involvement in the film, one Taika Waititi says is the craziest he's ever made.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in an Instagram post in June. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.