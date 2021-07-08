Marvel Studios Job Posting May Hint at More Animated Features

A new Marvel Studios job posting may indicate that there are more animated series being developed at the studio, besides the upcoming What If...? series. The job posting at Disney Careers is for a "Director, Post Production - Marvel Streaming Animation," which comes with an extensive job summary and list of responsibilities (check them out below). All in all, though, it seems pretty clear from the information provided that this job is indeed geared toward helping produce animated series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going forward. The question is: what kind of animated series could we be getting - another installment of What If...? or something else?

Here's the information on the new Marvel Studios job posting:

Job Summary: Marvel Studios is an entertainment brand defined the stories and successes of our more than 8,000 incredible characters like Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther and Captain America. Based at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, Marvel Studios is one of the most successful movie studios in the world, today. The Marvel Cinematic Universe multi-film franchises, led by President Kevin Feige, is a universe filled with creativity, innovation and collaboration. At Marvel, you will be part of a team that helps propel our legacy into the future with vision as far-reaching as our stories. Reports directly to VP, Post Production - Streaming. Supports all aspects of animation post production for Marvel Studios. Includes supervision of the post production department staff and the individual projects that fall under the Marvel Studios banner. Responsibilities:

Collaboration with all appropriate Marvel departments in order to maximize productivity, flexibility, and creativity. Includes working closely with the individual Animation Productions & VFX teams, Internal DI, Color Science, and Pipeline departments to create better efficiencies within the Marvel in-house workflow and to ultimately get the best picture on screen. Working with the Music and Sound departments to provide support as necessary and deliver a premium audio experience. Cultivating a rapport with Digital Operations and Marketing to eliminate redundancies and share resources.

Creation and vetting of post production budgets for all projects. Work closely with Production Finance to ensure the budgets reflect realistic circumstances on a show by show basis. Includes cost forecasting, budgeting, and cost reporting through delivery of picture.

Creation and vetting of post production schedules for all projects. Building and overseeing schedules that allow for maximum flexibility and adaptation in the face of extremely tight schedules and last minute changes.

Working with filmmakers and the studio to hire key personnel. Includes maintaining relationships with both talent/crew and appropriate agents/managers.

Implementing post production considerations as soon as possible in the filmmaking process. Arranging and facilitating any necessary pre-production testing. Involving the department in the pre-production planning of 3rd party vendor processes, editorial structure, color pipelines, and image workflows.

Attending distribution planning meetings to communicate all schedule contingencies and support down stream processes like localization, dubbing, and subtitling.

Navigating all censorship protocols.

Ensure complete, technical first class delivery of all sound and picture elements to Disney distribution for all shows. Work closely with Disney distribution, vendors, and crew to make sure shows are correctly wrapped and archived for posterity. Constantly assess wrap/archive procedures to maximize efficiency in an ever evolving technical landscape.

Maintaining relationships with and managing both outside vendors (Technicolor, Deluxe, EPS, etc.) and service providers within the Disney family (AVID support, client services, etc.). Develop relationships with potential new vendors so that resources are ready as needs arise.

Remaining current as it applies to industry technology (e.g. ACES, cameras, software). Attending and reporting on all appropriate conferences, demos, and seminars (NAB, Siggraph, etc.). Exchanging information with Disney resources like Emerging Technologies to discuss how other Disney companies are navigating similar challenges. Constantly identifying places post production can improve and implementing ideas that enhance the company.

Supervising the inventorying and organizing of all post-production assets (AVIDs, Codex vaults, camera mags, software, etc.). Includes identifying purchase vs. rental scenarios, distribution and subsequent re-collection of resources from individual projects, and managing resources as they approach end of life.

Working with Production Technology to explore and execute a “live" archive of all previous material within the MCU.

Consistently updating and providing the post production manual to necessary personnel.

Marvel's What If...? animated series premieres on August 11th on Disney+.