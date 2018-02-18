Marvel’s Kevin Feige Addresses All-Women Avengers Movie

While the focus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has mostly been relegated to the men, it seems like the tides are shifting to showcase some of the powerful women who save the world.

In response to the growing buzz about an all-women Avengers film, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed the possibility with Vulture and even offered a tease for the future of the MCU. When asked about all of the ladies who have been featured prominently (but have yet to headline a film), Feige was positive about the portrayals..

“It is an embarrassment of riches,” said Feige. “Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita [Nyong’o], Letitia [Wright], and certainly Danai [Gurira] in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

As far as putting all of these women together for an A-Force film, or Fearless Defenders, or anything along those lines, Feige hinted that fans might not have to wait long to see something like that.

“It is all about figuring out when and how,” Feige said. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”

He’s likely referring to Avengers: Infinity War and it’s untitled sequel, which were shot back-to-back as the biggest crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

While we’re starting to get a better idea of the shape and scope of the first skirmish with Thanos and his Black Order, the second film is a mystery — aside from the vague details we can glean from paparazzi photos of the production.

It’s rumored that characters like The Wasp and Captain Marvel will finally appear alongside their contemporaries in the fourth Avengers movie, but Infinity War will have prominent roles for characters like Okoye (Gurira) and Shuri (Wright), and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson confirmed Valkryie would play a role.

Thompson has been one of the biggest proponents for a women-led Avengers film, and given the collaborative nature of Marvel Studios, we wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar in the works in the near future.

Evangeline Lilly’s character will share top billing alongside Paul Rudd in this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Brie Larson in the title role of Captain Marvel early next year. There are also rumors of a Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson finally being in the works.

Fans can see the many ass-kicking women of Black Panther in theaters now.