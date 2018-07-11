Marvel Studios Boss Won’t Give Advice to Less Successful Producers

As the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has experienced an unprecedented amount of success in a short time, beginning with the first Iron Man and carrying through to the company’s first $2 billion movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

But despite his meteoric rise in Hollywood, Feige refuses to give advice to his contemporaries and colleagues. It’s not because they don’t deserve it, but because he has a humble outlook on his work.

“I’ve learned in my time being lucky enough to make movies, unless you’re in the thick of it, unless you’re in the shoes, you don’t know what’s going on,” Feige told the New York Daily News. “Advice doesn’t mean anything. Circumstances can be different everywhere, and to predict what an issue was or who’s doing what . . . I’m just not the kind of person to give advice to people.”

Marvel will always deal with the inescapable comparison to DC Films, which has only one major home run hit under its belt with Wonder Woman. Last year’s Justice League was critically panned and failed to meet studio expectations at the box office.

And even at Disney, the animation division has suffered from executive controversies from John Lasseter, who is alleged to have committed several acts of sexual harassment to employees. And Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is currently embattled after Solo: A Star Wars Story bombed at the box office.

But even so, Feige is not going to dole out words of wisdom to his peers.

“Because it’s all precarious, right?” said Feige. “It’s all difficult, it’s all hard. All my time is spent trying to deliver the projects we’re overseeing and are in charge of. Many people, and particularly Disney, have had great success, success that rivals or surpasses our own. I want advice from them!”

Rumors have been flying recently that the Marvel Studios boss would soon receive a promotion at Disney and possibly take Kennedy’s job at Lucasfilm. But Feige said he will not be playing in the Star Wars universe.

“No,” Feige told ScreenRant. “Only in my backyard with my action figures.”

For now, he continues to focus on the busy future ahead of Marvel Studios.

“My desire is to get Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters and successful,” Feige said. “Then complete filming on Captain Marvel this week and to get the next Spider-Man on camera, then to continue to work on Avengers 4 in the cutting room. I’m very busy for the foreseeable future.“

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.