Here’s The X-Men Comic Book Moment Kevin Feige Wants To Bring To The Big Screen

While the dust has begun two settle after the bombshell announcement that the Walt Disney Company will acquire the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, fans’ heads are still spinning over the implications.

Marvel Studios is set to incorporate the last set of characters who have yet to appear in their cinematic universe, namely the X-Men. And studio boss Kevin Feige already has some ideas cooked up for the franchise.

The president of Marvel Studios appeared on the Maltin on Movies podcast in March, 2017 to discuss his role in adapting beloved comic properties to the big screen when he revealed there’s one key X-Men visual that he wants to bring to life.

Leonard Maltin asked Feige about his time on the original X-Men movie when he was working with producer Lauren Schuler Donner, talking about how the film’s low budget caused some concessions.

“It was not, certainly comparative to the films we make now, and even compared to the big films of that time, X-Men 1 was a very low budget for that kind of movie,” Feige said. “Which was great because it meant you had to focus on the character and you had to focus on the dynamics between those characters because you didn’t have all the money in the world to do anything else.”

Feige had one key visual from the comics that he was dying to bring on the screen, but unfortunately couldn’t due to the low budget.

“In the comic books, there was this great panel at the time, where Magneto would use his magnetic powers to take a gun and split it into all its component parts,” Feige said. “So it was an amazing drawing and I had it up on my desk. And I went, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to do that?’ No. We couldn’t do that. We had wires that lifted up a shotgun and turned it around.”

“One day,” Feige said, hinting that he still plans to do that scene in some form.

The producer was even quoted on a collection of Amazing Spider-Man comics from J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr., revealing that he loved the reveal of Spidey’s identity to Aunt May and vowed to bring it to screen. He finally had the opportunity last year in the closing scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

So it’s likely a safe bet that Feige will also bring that X-Men moment to the big screen when the opportunity arises.

