Is Marvel’s Moon Knight Tying Into Blade?

Over the past 11 years, Marvel Studios has prided itself on becoming the biggest franchise in Hollywood. A decade and 23 movies later, the studio has built an intricately-crafted shared universe where characters hope from movie to the next to the excitement of MCU fans everywhere. With Disney+ now entering the fray as another MCU platform, it’s been confirmed characters in the limited series on the streaming platform will crossover with movies and vice versa. So far, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed characters like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight will each appear in movies after first debuting in their respective Disney+ shows.

According to one scooper, we might now know what movie the latter of those three will be popping up in eventually. The rumor is rooted in a potential scoop from Daniel Richtman, someone deeply engrained in the rumor mill. Richtman says he has reason to believe Moonie will end up popping up in the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade. The characters have been long adjacent in the Marvel comics world and with Marvel Studios’ commitment to accuracy, for the most part, it’d make sense two of the MCU’s most supernatural characters appear on-screen together.

We know virtually nothing about Blade, other than the fact Ali is starring as the titular character. Moon Knight, one the other hand, has hired a showrunner and has started assembling a writer’s room, suggesting the scripts for the limited series could be completed in the next few months.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career,” Moon Knight lead writer Jeremy Slater previously tweeted. “I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Neither Blade or Moon Knight have received release dates from Marvel Studios yet. Other upcoming projects from the studio include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ant-Man 3, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk have yet to set release dates.

