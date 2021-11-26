Marvel Studios Releases New Hawkeye Special Look Video

Marvel Studios has released a new special look featurette for the Hawkeye Disney+ series. Hawkeye made its big premiere this week on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday); however, Disney clearly knows that a lot of fans and casual viewers may have been swept up in the mad-dash that his Thanksgiving travel to sit down and take a moment to enjoy Hawkeye two-episode premiere. Well, this new video featuring the cast of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld) and crew behind the show is plenty of good reminder to viewers with some post-turkey hangover that there’s some good new Marvel content to watch on Disney+!

🏹 @JeremyRenner and the filmmakers of Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial reflect on Clint Barton’s journey in a new special look. The first two episodes of the Original Series are streaming now on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/zkt6uIahhR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 26, 2021

In the video, Jeremy Renner explains how this Hawkeye series is really a kind of meta exploration of his whole time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Clint Barton is one of the original six Avengers,” Renner explains. “And because of this Hawkeye show, we get to share together all of who Clint Barton is in a very exciting way… It’s been an exciting, exhilarating sort of ride, and it’s hard to quantify what it’s meant for me and my career. But when I think of the MCU and my experiences playing this character, it becomes much more of a personal journey. And I’m excited to see where it goes.”

“Hawkeye’s compelling because there’s a sense that this ordinary guy is just driven by this sense of duty, more than anything. He doesn’t have the protection of superpowers,” director Rhys Thomas adds. “I find it interesting that you get to join him where he essentially found the peace that he’s always wanted. But you know that there’s been this price that’s been paid.”

According to Hawkeye executive producer Brad Winderbaum, it’s the human character work that really makes this particular superhero figure different – and why Renner shines so well in the role.

Brad Winderbaum – “Clint has always been the human face on the Avengers. He has all these things about him that I think parallel a lot of people’s true-life experiences. And it’s amazing what happens when you let, you know, actors like Jeremy Renner really have the space to explore their character.”

Finally, executive producer Trinh Tran makes it clear that the Hawkeye series is carried on Renner’s shoulders above all else:

“Jeremy is very much into the truth about the character. Having been Clint Barton for the last ten years, he knows this character inside out.”

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+