Marvel Studios Releases 10th Anniversary Sizzle Reel

Marvel Studios has just released a video celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary featuring some of the biggest stars we’ve come to know and love. Watch it above.

Marvel Studios brought all of its stars together into one place for a class photo, featuring 79 actors in total. That included stars like Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

It’s kind of like being at the academy awards or something,” Hemsworth said. “Every person that had been in one or all of my favorite films you know what I mean?”

“There’s a ton of fanboying and fangirling going on in that room with each other,” Cheadle said, with Olsen adding “That was crazy!”.

It’s hard to imagine that this all started with Iron Man and has since grown to include 17 released films and upcoming projects like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4.

“It’s a little bit like being drafted to a sports team that has a legacy of championship banners,” Pratt said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Avengers 4 will be drawing this era of the MCU to a close, and the cast is definitely enjoying coming together in special moments like these before it does.

“I think everyone was aware this was coming to a close, and we’ve all been on this remarkable journey together,” Hemsworth said. There was a huge excitement and buzz to that day.”

First up this year for Marvel is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.