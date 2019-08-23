Marvel’s What If… to Show Peggy Carter as Captain Carter

When What If… hits Disney+ in 2021, it’ll feature some familiar faces, including Agent Carter alum Hayley Atwell. In fact, Atwell will be playing a different version of Peggy Carter in the time-bending series. Footage released earlier tonight at D23 Expo showed Peggy Carter being transformed into Captain Britain-like character called Captain Carter.

Here’s a footage description from ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, who’s on-site at D23 all weekend:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The footage sees Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and several key MCU momnents. Jeffrey Wright narrates how time is a rison of endless possibilities. In animated form, Captain America goes in to get his super soldier transformation but the room explodes. Star-Lord is someone else. Bucky and Cap fight on a train — because Cap is a Marvel zombie. Peggy Carter gets the super soldier treatment. She is Captain Britain. She stops a car with the shield and flips it over her. THe Watcher is shown. Comic-loke panels make-up the What If…? logo with images from episodes.”

Last year Atwell seemed a bit hesitant to reprise her role as the pre-SHIELD special agent.

“If I had the opportunity again to play her, I would have to feel that there was an appropriate development and something more than I’ve already done,” Atwell said at a press event last year. “It’s a bit of an anomaly to revisit characters as an actor.”

So far, it’s been announced the following characters will be in What If…: Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.