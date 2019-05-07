Game of Thrones Star Richard Madden Reportedly Cast in Marvel’s The Eternals

With a production start on the horizon, casting for Marvel’s The Eternals is well underway, with a couple of big names already attached to star in the new project. Well, it looks as though it’s time to add yet another name to that list, as one of the more popular Game of Thrones alums is heading over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Richard Madden has landed a role in The Eternals, from The Rider director Chloe Zhao. Madden joins the likes of Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, adding to what has already become a pretty stellar cast. While this initial report said that Madden’s role was being kept under wraps, various sources are claiming otherwise.

Variety’s piece on the casting news claims that Madden will be playing Ikaris, one of the most well-known of the Eternals race.

Madden is best known for playing the role of Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, where he starred for multiple seasons before being killed at the infamous Red Wedding. Since leaving the popular HBO series, Madden has been a TV standout thanks to his stellar performance on The Bodyguard. He will next be seen opposite Taron Egerton in this summer’s Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

At this point, all that’s known about The Eternals is that it is one of the next films on Marvel’s upcoming slate; however it has yet to be given a firm release date. There are two movies in the MCU set for release in 2020, and there’s a good chance that The Eternals is one of those films, given that it’s heading into production this year. The Black Widow prequel film is pretty much a lock for one of the two dates, and the sequel to Doctor Strange could squeeze in if necessary.

What do you think of the cast Marvel has put together for The Eternals so far? Which upcoming MCU movie are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments!

