The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Reportedly Wraps Filming in Atlanta

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be it’s first series on the Disney+ streaming service. Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have been hard at work filming the series, though not so busy that they couldn’t take some time to offer fans a bit of Valentine’s Day advice. It seems that one leg of their filming process is about to come to an end. An Instagram account that follows production taking place in Atlanta reports that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is wrapping up production in the city. The production has been shooting under the production title “Tag Team” at Pinewood Atlanta Studios since October.

While the production is moving locations, filming will continue. There were plans for the series to film in Puerto Rico, but natural disasters in the area delayed that shoot. It is unclear whether the production will still use the location or if they’ve chosen another locale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At a recent convention appearance just before principal photography on the new series began, Stan discussed the scripts that he’d seen up until that point. “I’ll tell you I have,” Stan says. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ in August. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.