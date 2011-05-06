Marvel Toolsets From Toynk Toys Celebrate Thor and Iron Man 2

✖

The very first Iron Man movie showed just how resourceful Tony Stark can be, no matter how grave a situation, while Thor reminded us just how convenient it can be to have a massive hammer handy. While we might not have the genius intellect of Tony Stark nor the immortal weaponry of an Asgardian, Toynk Toys is giving Marvel fans the next best thing, which are sets of tools modeled after the iconic characters. In honor of Tony's briefcase that secretly housed his Iron Man armor in Iron Man 2, fans can grab a themed screwdriver set, while a set of multiple tools is available that comes in a package resembling Thor's mighty hammer. You can head to Tonyk Toys to grab your sets today.

Check out details on the sets below:

Iron Man 2 Replica Briefcase Screwdriver Set

The 7-piece Marvel Iron Man 2 Replica Briefcase Screwdriver Set features a sleek red-and-metal design inspired by Iron Man's iconic suit of armor. The set contains an easy-grip metal screwdriver handle and 7 reversible precision screwdriver blades, providing a total of 14 different sizing options for all your home and electronics repair missions.

(Photo: Toynk Toys)

Thor's Hammer 44-Piece Tool Set | Mjolnir Toolbox All-In-One Kit

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER MAY POSSESS THE POWERS OF HOME REPAIR. Featuring all the helpful tools one could ask for when running through your home project list, the Mjolnir hammer tool kit is the ideal choice for the God of Thunder. Tackle any project with this mighty tool kit modeled after Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. Once you are finished with your fixes, all the tools will pack up inside the shell of the hammer and await their next summoning.

With this Thor toolbox, you will have everything you need to feel like a god of home repair! Officially licensed, this Mjolnir hammer is practically flying off the shelves and into the hands of those who need it most. The Thor toolbox is a must-have not only for home projects and repairs but also as a piece of branded Marvel Avenger's decor!

The 44-Piece Marvel Avengers Thor Mjolnir Hammer Tool Kit Contains: 13-Ounce Claw Hammer 10-Foot Measuring Tape Bubble Level 2-in-1 Ratchet Screwdriver with 6 Bits 6-Inch Pliers 40cr Quick-Release Ratchet Wrench 4-Inch Folded Knife (With 5 Replacement Blades) 4 Drive Brake Caliper Tool Bits (Cross Slot Bits: PH3, PH3; Slot Bits: SL5, SL6) 3.25-Inch Extension Bar For Bits 24 x .25-Inch Sockets (Metric: 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14; Imperial: 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2) 2-Inch Extension Bar For Sockets

Each tool in the Thor Hammer toolset was designed in Asgard for the use of a god! Take pride and wield the mighty Mjolnir tool kit for your own needs; relish in the power of Thor while wielding this toolset. Use them to defend Asgard, Earth, and your home!

You can head to Tonyk Toys to grab your sets today.