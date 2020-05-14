Mesmerizing Marvel Toy Goes Viral For Its Value

✖

These are strange times that we're living in. The coronavirus pandemic has people isolated from family and friends - and even the usual escapes of TV and movies are off the table, thanks to production shutdowns. In such dark times, people are looking for any sort of entertainment that can distract their bored minds, and it seems that Marvel has once again scored a victory with fans, without even really trying. An Avengers-themed toy has gone viral on Reddit, after one Marvel fan showed just how much enjoyment it brings, at such a low cost. Check it out for yourself, in the video below!

In case you're wondering, the toy above is the Marvel Avengers Light Up Fanimation Fan with Candy, 8 Inch, which you can order (if you like what you see) right here on Amazon. Amazon is selling the toy for about $13; however, the Reddit user "PiatroMaximof" claims he got it for $3 (adding that he purchased it from a Ralph's, in a later post). So you may want to shop around, before you purchase.

There's no denying that this toy is a cool piece of Marvel merchandise. It's not just the cinematic light show function of the Funimation Fan (which is pretty great) - it's also that the actual cinematics for each Avenger (Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor) are also pretty cool! Like, if this was the opening credits sequence for the next Avengers animated series, we wouldn't be mad about it.

Right now, the fate of The Avengers franchise is uncertain, as Marvel Studios isn't rushing to move it ahead, after Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame. As Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com back at Comic-Con, Marvel is looking at so much more in Phase 4 than just the Avengers concept - like all the exciting ways they're bringing various characters together:

"Well, we got a Falcon & Winter Soldier show. We got a WandaVision show," Feige said. "We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show. Wanda Maximoff is probably near the upper echelons of power... I contend she would've taken down Thanos if he hadn't called [Rain Fire]...So, her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie [Olsen] said on stage, full unabashed power base coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

Here's the product description for the Marvel Avengers Light Up Fanimation Fan:

Material - Plastic and Foam

Size - 8 Inch (H) x 3 1/4 Inch (W)

When Fan is On It Lights Up and Shows an Animation of the Avenger's Logo, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor

Base of Fan has Candy in It

This is Perfect for Taking on a Trip to Disney or Giving as a Gift

