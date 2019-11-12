Marvel’s What If…? Pits Bucky Barnes Against Zombie Captain America

Captain America is turning into a zombie in Marvel’s What If…? Disney+ series. The Marvel Expanding the Universe special available on Disney+ offers a glimpse at what’s to come from the House of Ideas on the House of Mouse’s new streaming service. These include footage shown at D23 from Marvel Studios‘ first animated series, What If…? In the tradition of the long-running Marvel Comics series, the show imagines how a story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would change if one thing went a different way. The footage shows one story, seemingly based on Captain America: The First Avenger, where Bucky Barnes is fighting Captain America. That’s because Cap is a zombie.

It’s unclear how a change to The First Avenger leads to Cap getting zombified. Based on the blue glow, it’s possible the Tesseract is involved somehow. You can look below.

Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier in live-action, will also voice Bucky in this episode of What If…? Marvel first tipped off fans to the zombie Captain America story when it unveiled the logo for What If…? The logo includes a glimpse of a skeleton head. Some thought this may be the Red Skull. Others thought it meant a Marvel Zombies episode. But it turns out its Captain America in zombie form.

Jeffrey Wright plays The Watcher in What If…? The Watcher will serve as a host, offering glimpses into each of these alternate realities. Showrunner Ashley Bradley explained in an interview that “It was really important to me that the watcher wasn’t an old white man in the spec. I don’t want him to be Santa Claus. I don’t want him to be this Western white version of God. That was not who the character should be and it can very easily go that way.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

