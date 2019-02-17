Marvel Wishes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Elizabeth Olsen a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Olsen! The actress best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff is officially 30! Fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the actress’ birthday, including Marvel!

Happy birthday Elizabeth Olsen! No need to leave greetings below, just hold them in your mind and she’ll know… pic.twitter.com/sVnLjm3bTj — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 16, 2019

“Happy birthday Elizabeth Olsen! No need to leave greetings below, just hold them in your mind and she’ll know…,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress isn’t on Twitter, so she wasn’t able to respond to the birthday message. She is, however, typically active on Instagram. Recently, she returned to the social media site to celebrate being an answer on Jeopardy! after a few months off. Olsen hasn’t posted anything yet today, but considering she stated back in 2017 that she couldn’t wait to be 30, we imagine she’s off enjoying her special day.

“Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman. What’s so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can’t wait!,” she told Modern Luxury.

IMDB also tweeted a birthday message to the actress.

“Happy Birthday, #ElizabethOlsen! From #WindRiver to #AvengersInfinityWar, which of her 24 acting credits is your favorite?,” they asked.

The comments vary, but the general consensus is Wind River, a film she starred in alongside fellow Avenger, Jeremy Renner, in 2017. Other responses include Martha Marcy May Marlene, the dramatic thriller that served as her first film role (unless you count her cameo in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s How the West Was Fun) and Ingrid Goes West, the film she starred in alongside Aubrey Plaza. Many people, unsurprisingly, said the Marvel films. Olsen first made her appearance as Scarlet Witch in the post credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Solider before going on to co-star in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Olsen was last seen on the Facebook Watch show, Sorry for Your Loss. Unfortunately, since it was on a lesser known streaming service, the show didn’t get the praise it deserved. Also starring Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran, the half-hour drama is absolutely worth your time.

We expect we’ll be seeing more of Olsen on social media now that the countdown for Avengers: Endgame has begun. Scarlet Witch may have been one of many to turn to dust in The Decimation during Infinity War, but considering she’s listed as an Endgame cast member on IMDB, we suspect she’ll be turning up at some point.

Olsen is also rumored to be reprising her role as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the new Disney+ series The Vision and Scarlet Witch. The upcoming streaming service has lots of new Marvel content in the works, including a Loki series, Winter Solider and Falcon series, and a Lady Sif series.

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. You can catch Elizabeth Olsen in Sorry for Your Loss on Facebook Watch, Ingrid Goes West, Very Good Girls, and Liberal Arts on Hulu, and watch her in Avengers: Infinity War, Wind River, and Kodachrome on Netflix.