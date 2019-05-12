Marvel Writers Reveal the Scariest Part of Writing Avengers: Endgame

The latest film from Marvel Studios made a lot of major changes to the franchise, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to save the world in Avengers: Endgame. With so many superheroes involved, it might be easy to get overwhelmed by the scale and scope of the film. And that’s just if you’re watching the movie. Imagine how it would feel having to create that story.

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have spoken at length about the challenges of writing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now they’re opening up about the most difficult aspect of scripting both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“We were nervous at that moment because it was such a big project,” McFeely said to Variety. “It would take up so much of our lives and it would be the biggest puzzle that we ever would put together as writers. That was scary and we we said okay, we should probably do scary things and if successful, it might be really amazing.”

Added Markus, “We knew this would never come around again. For someone to offer you the culmination of this big of an undertaking, that’s never going to happen again. And as consuming and sometimes painful as it was over the past four and a half years that we’ve been working on it, it will never happen again. To walk away from it would seem like something that you’re really going to kick yourself about later.”

While the challenge might be daunting, creating a superhero epic with the resources of Disney and Marvel Studios is hard to pass up. And it might be paying off with the success of both films; Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War are the 2nd and 5th most successful movies respectively at the worldwide box office of all time.

McFeely and Markus can move on to many different projects now, and they have the luxury of helping create the most successful superhero films in the world. And while they should expand their horizons, Marvel fans are likely eager to see them return to the franchise in the near future.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

