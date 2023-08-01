Marvel x Citizen Watches Are On Sale For Spider-Man Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It seems like every day is Spider-Man day, but It's official on August 1st. That's as good an excuse as any to treat yourself to a fancy timepiece from Citizen's Marvel collection, which got a boost today with the addition of a new design in their Eco-Drive lineup. What's more, Citizen is celebrating National Spider-Man Day by offering an additional 10% off their entire Marvel lineup with a bonus comic book exclusive featuring Spider-Man and Black Panther. If the watch is already discounted, the deal will stack.

You can take advantage of the deal until the end of the day today, August 1st here at the Citizen website. The discount and custom comic book will be added to the cart at checkout. Note the new design, which depicts our favorite web-slinger in a crouching pose. His eyes even glow in the dark, and will continue to do so because this watch won't ever need a battery replacement.

On a related note, mark your calendar for August 15th, because Citizen will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers with the limited-edition Marvel's Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set. Only 1,963 pieces will be made ($450), and it will include pins and a watch featuring the seven original Beyond Earth's Mightiest: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Black Widow, along with a 60-minute marker that nods to the 60th anniversary.

Once the box set goes live here on the Citizen website, you'll find a special announcement from renowned Marvel comic artist Adam Kubert on the product page, along with exclusive footage of Adam drawing a few of Marvel's Avengers.

Note that Citizen is also celebrating 100 years of Disney with an range of limited edition watch designs. You can check out that lineup right here while they last.