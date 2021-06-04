Marvel's X-Men: Inferno First Look and Details Revealed

✖

Marvel has revealed a first-look image and details for its upcoming X-Men event series Inferno. As teased by the current creative head of the X-Men comics books, Jonathan Hickman, Inferno will be a pivotal story event that builds upon the X-Men universe reboot that started in 2019 with House of X and Powers of X event series. Below you can read the first teaser synopsis and creative team details for Inferno, and take a closer look at the first teaser image for the X-Men event. The image, in particular, is filled with some evocative clues, which could signal big developments for some key X-Men characters.

Here's the teaser synopsis for Inferno (via Marvel):

“There will be an island—not the first, but the last…” Destiny’s foreboding words have stuck with Mystique—and fans—since the very beginning of the age of Krakoa. Now, a day of reckoning is upon mutantkind’s leaders, and the shocking payoff to seeds planted in HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X arrives in mastermind writer Jonathan Hickman’s brand-new X-Men series: INFERNO! Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Having been denied her wishes yet again, Mystique is ready to follow through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Mutantkind’s bright future is threatened like never before as Hickman brings his game-changing plans to a head. Fans can expect more revelations from the lives of Moira MacTaggert, Nimrod’s revenge, vicious power plays, and more in this pivotal chapter in X-Men history.

As fans will note, the Inferno teaser image is not-so-subtly echoing the first teaser images we got for the House of X/Powers of X event. Of course, the difference now is that the various dramas that have played out in the various X-Men books (X-Men, X-Force, Marauders, Hellions, Wolverine, Excalibur) seem to be collectively reflected in one group image.

In what is now an X-Men tradition, superstar artist Mark Brooks has delivered another stunning piece of teaser artwork for this latest X-Men milestone. An homage to his earlier HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X piece, it depicts all the major players of Krakoa as they brace themselves for their biggest shakeup yet. Check it out above.

Indeed, artist Mark Brooks seems to be hiding a lot of wonderfully suggestive Easter eggs in the body language of each character. Prof. X and Moira X don't seem too friendly with one another anymore; Magneto and Emma Frost seem to each be plotting; Katherine Pryde is still looking for payback against Sebastian Shaw for killing her - and even Exodus and Mr. Sinister look to be at each others' throats. The most pivotal development? Mystique finally has her hands on her wife Desinty's helmet. The X-Men's unified mutant nation definitely doesn't look so unified anymore.

The entire image seems to be framing the arrival of some antagonist that some characters are ready to battle - a heavy-hitter that has apparently taken down powerful X-Men like Wolverine, Polaris, Jean Grey and Gambit. With a name like Inferno and the current seeds being sewn in the X-Men comics, fans expect that the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor could be making a return in Hickman's new X-Men Universe.

Here's the info Marvel has released about Inferno's creative team:

Throughout this four-issue limited series, Hickman will be joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with acclaimed illustrator Valerio Schiti. Known for masterfully depicting large-scale action alongside intense human drama, the S.W.O.R.D. and EMPYRE artist is perfect for bringing this heartbreaking saga to life. "I’m very excited that we’re finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X,” Hickman said. “The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it.”

Marvel will release Inferno #1 in September. Currently, the X-Men books are in the midst of the "Hellfire Gala" crossover.