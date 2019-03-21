‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 to Premiere at WonderCon

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has gone through a slew of evolutions since it initially debuted in 2013, bringing all kinds of sci-fi and fantasy stories into the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the show is beginning to enter a new era — and some lucky fans will have a chance to see it early.

Marvel Television’s Geoffrey Colo recently announced via Facebook that SHIELD will be premiering its season six premiere at WonderCon later this month. Colo hints that the premiere will be screened in DCP format with 5.1 surround, and that the screening will take place on Saturday, March 30th.

Agents of SHIELD has followed a rogue group of agents through alternate realities, run-ins with Ghost Rider, futuristic battles in space, and a whole lot more. After the show’s fifth season, Marvel fans became worried that the series was not going to continue, only for it to eventually be renewed for a sixth season.

“We had this really wonderful end of season five — the [season finale] episode was even called ‘The End’ — and we had reason to believe that we were done,” series star Clark Gregg said in a previous interview. “We’d had these wonderful five seasons and a very tight family, and it was very, very sad. And then they called everyone up and said, we’re actually gonna do two more short, 13-episode seasons, which is really the number we thought we always could do best at.”

“I didn’t know if [later seasons were] going to involve me,” Gregg added, “and if it was going to involve me, I thought it had to be something special, something very different. I didn’t want to just kind of like, go, ‘Oh, never mind, it turns out he was OK all along.’”

And while details about the season are still somewhat under wraps, it’s expected to follow the team one year after previous events, and will feature a new challenge for them.

“I know that season six starts out with the S.H.I.E.L.D. team on Earth, grieving, trying to take on on the duties of S.H.I.E.L.D. and dealing with these strange anomalies that have wreaked mass chaos, and they seem to get some images of people from somewhere else who are committing these things,” Gregg previously said. “The other half of the team is off in space, looking for the frozen Fitz from the future… And suddenly, it becomes clear that one of these people is wearing a very familiar face.”

Agents of SHIELD will return sometime in May on ABC.