Marvel's Avengers Films to Be Reimagined as Shakespeare Plays in Upcoming Novel

Like Star Wars fans before them, Marvel fans will now be able to see an interpretation of the feature films featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes but done in the style of the bard. Writer Ian Doescher is set to pen the novel titled William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works which will adapt all four of the Avengers movies (Marvel's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame) as if they were written by Shakespeare, complete with authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs. The official description of William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works reads:

"What if the most epic cinematic franchise of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time? Wonder no more! William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works reimagines all four films as plays by the Bard of Avon, complete with authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs. Fans will experience their favorite scenes, characters, and lines in a new—yet fully faithful—way, through monologues and dialogue by everyone from Captain America to Groot (’Tis I!)."

"From the best-selling author of William Shakespeare’s Star Wars, this book has all the wit, hilarity, and charm of the Star Wars series but in a lavish new format featuring a two-column layout and dozens of full-color illustrations that capture all the iconic moments. More than just an entertaining read, this is an eminently giftable franchise bible that elevates and celebrates the movies, making it a must-have for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers alike."

Quirk Books has the title available for pre-order right now and will debut the book on September 28. This also isn't Doescher's first go at bat in Shakespeare adaptation having previously having previously adapted all nine Skywalker Star Wars movies which included choice titles like The Jedi Doth Return, Tragedy of the Sith's Revenge, and The Force Doth Awaken. Other fan favorite movies turned into Shakespeare stories by Doescher include Much Ado About Mean Girls, Get Thee...Back to the Future!, and The Taming of the Clueless (a double-reverse adaptation since Clueless was itself a Shakespeare modernization).

It's unclear how Doescher will adapt the four Avengers titles but we can surely expect some hilarious spins on the films. Check out the full cover art for the release below!