Marvel’s Black Panther Officially Begins Production

Many speculated that Marvel’s Black Panther would begin shooting in Atlanta this week, and the studio has finally announced the official start of production.

The actors began reporting to the location over the last week, and some photos of them in costume even started surfacing. While many thought that this meant cameras were already rolling, it looks like Thursday is the official start date for the film.

Marvel sent out a press release in the early afternoon, revealing that filming was now underway. Once filming wraps the shoot in Atlanta, the movie will head to South Korea to film some segments.

The press release revealed the full cast of the film, as well as Black Panther‘s full plot synopsis.

Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station,” “Creed”), “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba. The film arrives in theaters on February 16, 2018.