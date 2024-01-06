Marvel's Echo Gets New Sign Language Poster

Echo is headed to Disney+ and Hulu next week, and it will mark the return of Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the character first introduced in Hawkeye back in 2021. Maya is unique for multiple reasons, and Marvel Studios has been honoring her background in different ways. First, Echo is set to feature flashbacks to the titular character's ancestors, and Marvel recently announced the show will be available to watch in the Choctaw language. In addition to putting a focus on Maya's family history, Marvel is also honoring the fact that the character is deaf. In fact, a new poster for the series spells out "Echo" in sign language.

Sydney Freeland Talks "Authenticity" in Echo:

During a press event for Echo, director and executive producer Sydney Freeland spoke about the importance of representing both the deaf community and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

"Authenticity, I think, well, I think it started in the writer's room was having very much, it's a multi-pronged approach," Freeland answered when asked what was most important to her when making Echo. "It's like we had to have Native representation. That was a must. We had to have deaf representation. That was a must. So it really started within our writers, our writer's room. And then I think with, obviously when I came on board, then we tried to keep that energy going, but we had Native people throughout the behind the scenes and front of the camera as well. But I think another big thing that was important to us is the Choctaw, our partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Early on in the process, once we kind of had our pilot script, we took a trip. It was myself and my department heads, and one of the great things is that none of them have ever been to a pow before."

She explained, "And I think what I realized in that moment was, which I think rarely happens in my experience with being portrayed in Native films, is going to the people and getting their partnership basically it was crickets on the side of the table and basically I said, 'No, no, we're not here to tell you what we're going to do. We are here to create a dialogue so that we can get your input and create a more authentic portrayal of the Choctaw people and culture.' Because again, also speaking for myself, I'm Navajo, I'm not Choctaw, I don't speak Choctaw, I'm not Choctaw culture, but that was one of the big things that was important for us was creating a dialogue with the Choctaw Nation and getting their support."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.