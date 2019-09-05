Marvel’s Eternals: Richard Madden Says There are Still Major Actors to Be Announced

In the wake of Marvel Studios‘ epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame, fans shouldn’t expect the superhero powerhouse to continue dominating the box office. And while their future film of The Eternals might not have any household comic book names, they likely will follow the path of the Guardians of the Galaxy and launch a whole new franchise for fans to fall in love with. But of course they’ll have some superstar talent to back them up — and while a ton of major actors have already been announced for the movie, there’s still more to come according to star Richard Madden.

The former Game of Thrones star was fresh off of being rewarded the Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award when he was interviewed by GQ Britain and was asked if he get starstruck when surrounded by fellow actors such as Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek when he offered a teasing response.

“I always get starstruck, yeah,” Madden said. “And there’s some more actors yet to be announced in that lineup which is gonna be crazy.”

Madden said he knows who those actors are, but would not reveal any more details. But he did admit that he’s excited to reunite with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are questions of who could possibly show up, and early rumors have indicated that characters like Starfox and Hercules would play roles in the film. But with Marvel Studios being so secretive about the film, it’s impossible to say at this point whether there’s any truth to those rumors or not.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously revealed that Eternals would be unlike anything else in the MCU yet, but that they will continue their pedigree of elevating certain characters much like they did with the Guardians and the Avengers.

“Everything after [Avengers] Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Feige told Collider during the Captain Marvel press tour.

Feige added, “Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6, 2020.