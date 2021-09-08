The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe changed with a snap of the fingers, and now the legendary franchise’s fourth phase of storytelling has to establish where all of its new tales take place in relation to that one event. Black Widow takes place before the Blip, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set after the fight against Thanos. We know that the next film from Marvel Studios, Eternals, takes place after the Blip, thanks to several mentions to the event in the trailers. More specifically, we now know that Eternals will be set right around the same time as Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There’s nothing in the Eternals trailers that mentions any of the event of Far From Home, but producer Nate Moore confirmed its place on the timeline during an interview with Empire, which appears in the magazine’s new physical issue. According to Moore, Eternals takes place “right around the same time as Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the world recovering from the attack of Thanos and the return of half the population.”

The MCU is split up into two periods of time: Before the Blip and After the Blip, and most of the stories that will be told going forward seem as though they’ll take place in the latter. Black Widow was the exception, showing what happened to Natasha before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. So far, that has been the only Phase 4 title to explore what life looked like before half of all life returned.

WandaVision addresses the Blip with Monica Rambeau’s story, while Loki avoids it almost entirely by taking place outside of the construct of time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi both exist after Thanos, though one leans directly into the Blip as a storytelling device while the other simply mentions it. Upcoming titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels all feature characters that were present for the fight against Thanos, so we know that those films will take place following the Blip. The timelines of the upcoming Disney+ shows haven’t been revealed just yet, but it’s safe to assume they’re set after the Blip as well.

Thanos and the Blip are hopefully things of the past for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5th.