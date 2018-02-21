New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Photos Released

Jessica Jones was last seen alongside Luke Cage and Daredevil in Marvel’s The Defenders, but her solo series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, returns to Netflix with Season 2 on March 8th. Check out the all-new photos in the gallery below.

In the second season of the breakout Marvel series, New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave (David Tennant). Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

With the first season serving as an introduction to the character, the series creator, Melissa Rosenberg, had to take some creative liberties that deviated from source material. With Season 2, Rosenberg aims to stick closer to the comics.

“I will always use as much as I can from the books, but unfortunately we’ve gone away from that mythology,” Rosenberg shared with Digital Spy last year. “The MCU is very different, and we’re probably not going to be able to do parallel storylines. But I take every little piece I can [from the comics], because it’s so good.”

In Defenders, the storyline had to bounce back and forth between all of the series’ compelling characters, with Season 2 aiming to delve even deeper into Jones’ complexities.

“I just want to continue with Jessica’s character – she’s very damaged, and the damage goes beyond Kilgrave, so there’s a lot to mine from in her backstory and her present-day situation,” Rosenberg pointed out.

Marvel heroes have always connected with audiences, yet Ritter wasn’t entirely prepared for how much Jessica’s stories of abuse would connect with fans.

“I was getting approached by women a lot, sometimes in tears, about how they felt represented, how it helped them deal with their own traumas in their lives.” Ritter revealed to Bust. “It was very, very personal to these women to see a character like this represented—how strong she was.”

With the upcoming season being her third portrayal of Jessica, those confessions reportedly impacted her approach.

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter noted. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

Tune in to Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones when it hits Netflix on March 8th.