Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming

It’s a wrap on the sophomore season of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Missick reprises her role from the debut season as Misty Knight, the Harlem police detective who struck up a brief romantic relationship with bulletproof hero Luke Cage (Mike Colter). Dennis was cast ahead of season 2 earlier this year, where she’ll come aboard as Tilda Johnson.

Johnson is described as “a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her.” In the original Marvel comics, Johnson operated as a costumed criminal known as Nightshade.

Another new addition for season 2 is Mustafa Shakir as John McIver, “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance.”



Dennis and Shakir join returning cast members Colter, Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi.

The complete first season of Luke Cage is streaming on Netflix and will soon be available to purchase on Blu-ray. Luke Cage season 2 is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2018.

