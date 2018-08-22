Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

Several months after its first season concluded on Hulu, the second installment of Marvel’s Runaways has finally been given a premiere date.

All 13 episodes of season 2 of Runaways are set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, Dec. 21.

Along with the premiere date, Marvel unveiled the first synopsis for Runaways season 2. The new description confirms that the teenage characters will all be on the run when the show returns, and that they will be doing everything in their power to put a stop to PRIDE.

You can check out the full synopsis below:

The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

This announcement comes as the first season of the series is reaching a new audience, probably for the first time. The season 1 finale of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, which is also on the darker side of teen dramas, was followed by a telecast of the Runaways premiere. This move allowed fans of Cloak & Dagger to check out a series that they may have never known about. It also went a long way toward fueling speculation that the two shows could crossover some time in the future.

If a crossover is indeed in the cards, the current state of the Runaways characters certainly allows for the possibility. Since they are on the run, it’s reasonable to think they could make their way down to New Orleans, eventually crossing paths with Tandy and Tyrone.

Unlike the first season, the entire second season of Marvel’s Runaways will be released at one time, following the “binge” model used by Netflix. The first season, like other Hulu shows, was initially released with a total of three episodes, followed by weekly installments throughout the rest of the season.

Are you excited about the return of Marvel’s Runaways? Will you be rewatching Season 1 before the new episodes arrive? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

The first season of Marvel’s Runaways is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 21.