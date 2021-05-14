Marvel's Secret Invasion Finds Two Directors

✖

Marvel's Secret Invasion, which will loosely adapt the comic book miniseries of the same name and stars Samuel L. Jackson in Nick Fury's biggest role yet, has found its directors. Let Him Go's Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, who worked on Hulu's The Looming Tower, have reportedly been hired on to direct the series. As ever, Marvel and Disney are mum on the details of upcoming projects, but the Secret Invasion comic book series centers on the shapeshifting Skrulls, who have infiltrated Earth by going into deep cover, sometimes impersonating key Marvel Universe figures for years before being discovered. Nick Fury, if his post-credits appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home is to be believed, appears to be one of those replaced.

Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir have all recently joined a cast which also includes Captain Marvel's Ben Mendelsohn. It remains to be seen how the story will change, given the Skrulls' somewhat less menacing presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than they have in the comics.

Given the hysteria and fan theories that have circled WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier week to week, it seems likely that MCU fans are going to have a field day speculating about which heroes and villains may have been replaced by Skrulls in the years since Captain Marvel first brought the alien race to Earth. While it is unlikely that Marvel will make any major changes to its cinematic canon via Secret Invasion, though, the only candidates we can probably say for sure are who they say they are, are the ones who have been deemed worthy to lift Mjolnir.

Mr.Robot's Kyle Bradstreet serves as a producer on the series, which is set to begin filming in Europe later this year. Secret Invasion is expected to be a six-episode event miniseries, but it is not yet clear how the directorial tasks will break down for the two filmmakers. Expect more details on that after the series goes into production.

Marvel's TV series on Disney+ are not relying on traditional showrunners to keep thing straight, instead using a more film-influenced model that puts more control in the hands of the directors, who remain on for all or most of the season. Most episodic television works the other way, with producers having the final say because the directors are hired guns who come and go week-to-week.

Are you excited to see Secret Invasion brought to the screen? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter!

h/t THR